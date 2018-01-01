Looking for your body shop? You’ve found it! They’ve joined the Abra family of nationwide auto body repair shops. Rest assured that your vehicle will be fixed Right the First Time, On Time® and you’ll be treated like, well, a member of our family.
We’re happy to introduce the newest member of the Abra Family. Cooks Collision has been serving California customers for over three decades.View Cooks Collision Locations View Open Positions at Cooks Collision
Select one of our body shops below to view locations:
Or go to our Location Finder to find a location near you nationwide.
Since 1984, Abra has been a leader in the collision repair industry. With industry leading technology, training and development, and reassuring service, we’re committed to getting our friends and neighbors back on the road quickly. We know it’s more than just a car to our customers.
Attention repair shops!
At Abra, we’re constantly on the lookout for top-performing auto repair businesses to expand our nationwide network. If your shop has what it takes, you may be a candidate to become a part of the Abra family.
Max Sorensen
Senior Vice President of Operations at Abra
Formerly of Keenan Auto Body, joining the Abra family in 2015
Call us at:
(888) 872-2272
Call us at:
(888) 872-2272